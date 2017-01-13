204 Persons Killed In Southern Kaduna Crisis – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday disclosed that 204 people were killed in the Southern Kaduna crisis.

Although, the figure was in contradiction to what was earlier announced by a Catholic Church, this is the first time a government agency will be providing a figure of the attacks since they began last year.

The Catholic Church had earlier said 808 people were killed as of December 2016, a figure disputed by the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris.

The Religious body also said 1,422 houses, 16 Churches, 19 shops, and one primary school were destroyed.

However, the Zonal Coordinator NEMA North West, Musa Ilella, told told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the figure was for two Local Government Areas affected by the crisis, namely Kafanchan and Chikun LGAs.

Mr. Ilella added that the figure was for October, November and December, 2016 and early January, 2017.

“Four districts in Kafanchan LGA namely: Linte,Goska,Dangoma and Kafanchan town recorded 194 deaths. “Chikun LGA on the other hand recorded about 10 deaths, making a total of 204 so far,” he said.

Reacting to the killings, Governor Nasir El Rufai had said the attackers were foreign Fulani herdsmen, who were avenging past attacks on them and their livestock.

The clashes between Fulani herdsmen and locals in southern Kaduna have lasted months with the state and federal governments accused of not doing enough to end the carnage.

