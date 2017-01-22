22 Year Old Bride Proudly Breastfeeds Her Son in Public Throughout Her Wedding Day
A 22 year old African American bride Anecia Wright got married to her Army beau this January, while still making sure she was able to breastfeed their son even on her wedding day. She even took feeding him into account when picking her wedding dress. She explained her decision to Black Women Do Breast Feed on Instagram […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG