22 Year Old Bride Proudly Breastfeeds Her Son in Public Throughout Her Wedding Day

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 22 year old African American bride Anecia Wright got married to her Army beau this January, while still making sure she was able to breastfeed their son even on her wedding day. She even took feeding him into account when picking her wedding dress. She explained her decision to Black Women Do Breast Feed on Instagram […]

