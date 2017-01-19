231 UNILAG students to graduate with First Class on January 23-26

• We don’t manipulate scores, says VC

• Fayemi to deliver convocation lecture

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) will at its 2015/2016 convocation give prizes, certificates and special recognition to 231 First Class graduating students.The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is scheduled to deliver the convocation lecture.

The 49th ceremony will be chaired by a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (rtd). According to the institution, two female students, Miss Bankole Taiwo from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, Faculty of Science and Miss Omotuyi Oyindamola Ajoke of Systems Engineering Department, Faculty of Engineering, who finished with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.00, would also be celebrated.

The vice chancellor at the pre-convocation briefing yesterday, described this year’s event as historic.He said 12,617 graduating students, which is the highest number so far, would receive their degree and diploma certificates at the ceremony slated for January 23-26, 2017.

“We don’t manipulate scores, students’ scores are calculated mechanically; the human element has been removed. We don’t give scores, we don’t mark anybody down and our university is unique. Besides, we have the most qualitative students in terms of admission,” the VC added.

Besides, the institution has scheduled to rename some of its infrastructure in honour of all its past vice chancellors.Also, three eminent Nigerians, Shehu of Borno, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi; Prof. John Pepper Clark and Prof. Ayodele Francis Ogunye, will be conferred with honourary doctorate degrees.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

