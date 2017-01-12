Pages Navigation Menu

234 Finance: A Fulfilling Job Can Impact Your Health

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Did you know that high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes, migraines and cases of depression, stress, low mental capacity and sleeping disorders result from having a job you do not love? Experiences from patients of some health experts have advocated the need for young people to find a job which they truly love doing as this […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

