Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Customs redeploys spokesman, Adeniyi, 8 ACGs, others – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Customs redeploys spokesman, Adeniyi, 8 ACGs, others
Vanguard
THE Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday, redeployed the agency's spokesman, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, along with eight Assistant Comptrollers General of Customs, ACGs. A statement by Mr. Jerry Atta, an Assistant Comptroller, said the move was to …
Customs redeploys senior officersDaily Trust
Customs redeploys 246 senior officers to strength operationsBusinessDay
Just in: Customs redeploys 246 senior officersNAIJ.COM
Daily Post Nigeria –Premium Times –The Nation Newspaper
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.