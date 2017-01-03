Customs redeploys spokesman, Adeniyi, 8 ACGs, others – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Customs redeploys spokesman, Adeniyi, 8 ACGs, others
Vanguard
THE Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday, redeployed the agency's spokesman, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, along with eight Assistant Comptrollers General of Customs, ACGs. A statement by Mr. Jerry Atta, an Assistant Comptroller, said the move was to …
Customs redeploys senior officers
Customs redeploys 246 senior officers to strength operations
Just in: Customs redeploys 246 senior officers
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG