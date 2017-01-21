250th goal means a hell of a lot, says record-breaking Rooney

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s record scorer when he netted his 250th goal for the English giants in a 1-1 draw at Stoke on Saturday, saying the landmark meant “a hell of a lot.”

Rooney equalised in the fourth minute of stoppage time to break fellow England great Bobby Charlton’s United record of 249 goals.

The 31-year-old forward, making his 546th United appearance, surpassed 1966 World Cup-winner Charlton’s record in style when he bent a free-kick past Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant into the top corner of the net at the Britannia Stadium.

His latest United goal came a fortnight after Rooney, who succeeded Charlton as England’s record goal-scorer in 2015, equalled the former midfielder’s United mark during an FA Cup tie against second-tier Reading.

“It means a hell of a lot,” Rooney, who joined United from Everton in 2004, said afterwards.

“It is a great honour and I am very proud,” added the Liverpool-born Rooney, who made his name as an out-and-out striker but has been deployed lately as an attacking midfielder.

“It is difficult at the minute to be over-pleased because of the result but in the grand scheme it is huge honour. It is not something I expected when I joined. As I said before, I am proud and I hope there is more to come.

“The players who have played for this club have been world class. I am proud to play for this club. To be all-time goalscorer is a huge honour.”

Rooney’s goal could yet proved important in the context of United’s season, with Jose Mourinho’s men battling to break into the top four and bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford next season.

“It could be vital come the end of the season,” said Rooney of a draw against a Stoke side managed by former United striker Mark Hughes.

“It is not nice to lose and it looked like being the case. But we got a point that could be vital. There is a long way to go. A lot can happen. We have to keep picking up points.”

The post 250th goal means a hell of a lot, says record-breaking Rooney appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

