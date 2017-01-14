Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

25,800 unaccompanied African children arrived Italy in 2016 – UNICEF

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in World | 0 comments

No fewer than 25,800 unaccompanied or separated children mainly from four African countries – Egypt, Eritrea, Nigeria and the Gambia, arrived Italy by sea in 2016, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says. Lucio Melandri, the Senior Emergency Manager at UNICEF, said that the number of children arriving in Italy by themselves via the sea in…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 25,800 unaccompanied African children arrived Italy in 2016 – UNICEF appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.