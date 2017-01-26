26 year old corps member who died three days after she got engaged buried amidst tears (photos)
Three days after her engagement to her beloved boyfriend, Mary Chiamaka a Pharmacy graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Kumasi, Ghana died in a ghastly car accident along Abuja-Kaduna express road, on Tuesday, January 10th.
She was aged 26. Until her death, late Miss Akajiobi was undergoing the compulsory one year National Youth Service programme in Kaduna State and was due to pass out in March.
She was laid to rest on Saturday, January 14th, in her hometown, Umudunu, Awka-Etiti in Anambra State. May her soul rest in peace, Amen. See more photo below;
The post 26 year old corps member who died three days after she got engaged buried amidst tears (photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
