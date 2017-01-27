27 ABS players, 7 officials arrive Lokoja for camping

Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin, have been moved to a closed camp in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital for its final phase of its preparations for the new season.

A total of 27 players and seven officials arrived at Lokoja on Tuesday, where the team is expected to play some friendly matches.

The team will spend no fewer than 10 days in the Confluence city to intensify its preparedness for the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, which will kick off on Jan. 14.

Addressing the players before their departure from Ilorin to Lokoja on Tuesday, the Team’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, said the club would fulfil all its obligations to the players.

He told the players to take their assignments serious because they had a big game in their hands on the opening day of the season with Akwa United FC in Ilorin on Sunday, Jan. 15.

“All we ask of you is to play football only if we ask you to do any other thing than playing football don’t oblige.

“Remember we are now in Premier League, so you have to double your efforts in whatever you do.

“We will ensure we make you comfortable at all times, please let us ensure we do our work diligently too,” Chukwuemeka said.

The post 27 ABS players, 7 officials arrive Lokoja for camping appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

