27 & Killing It! Christine Izuakor is the Youngest Person & First African American with a Systems Security PhD at UCCS #BellaNaijaWCW
Nigerian-American, Christine Izuakor started her PhD programme (Security Engineering) at age 23 (almost immediately after completing her Masters Degree programme on Information Systems Security from University of Houston), and many people said she couldn’t make it to the end. In her words; “I started my PhD program at age 23 and at the time was told […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.
