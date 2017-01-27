Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

27 & Killing It! Christine Izuakor is the Youngest Person & First African American with a Systems Security PhD at UCCS #BellaNaijaWCW

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian-American, Christine Izuakor started her PhD programme (Security Engineering) at age 23 (almost immediately after completing her Masters Degree programme on Information Systems Security from University of Houston), and many people said she couldn’t make it to the end. In her words; “I started my PhD program at age 23 and at the time was told […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.