2,780 candidates sit for Nigerian Army examination in Jigawa

No fewer than 2,780 candidates sat for the Nigerian Army 74 Regular Recruits (Course RR 76) examination in Jigawa on Saturday.

Alhaji Ismail Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the State Head of the Civil Service, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Dutse.

He explained that 2,629 of the candidates were indigenes of the state.

The spokesperson explained that a total of 3,461 candidates applied for the recruitment in the state.

Ibrahim expressed satisfaction with the level of discipline exhibited by the candidates during the exercise. (NAN)

The post 2,780 candidates sit for Nigerian Army examination in Jigawa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

