28 Year Old Mrs Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Emerges Mrs Accolade Nigeria

The Maiden Edition of Mrs Accolade Nigeria event and awards was grandly staged in style at the prestigious Sheraton Hotels and Tower recently with high profile celebrities in attendance. The fully packed hall witnessed the crowning of the first and historical Mrs Accolade winner Mrs Onyinye Obiora-Okoye who was born on the 1st of October 1988 in Maiduguri, Borno State Nigeria.

Married to Pastor David Obiora Okoye with three lovely children, the young entrepreneur and astute business woman was indeed the cynosure of all eyes as she dazzled on stage impressively to the excitement of both the judges and the overwhelming audience. The event which had Mrs feoma Monye, Mrs kama Chiwe and a host of credibly notable personalities as judges rated her performance as eye -catching and commendably arresting.‎

The Accolade excellence award had several selected dignitaries and‎ distinguished awardees like Dr. Mike Omotosho, Comr. Isaac Balama, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, Amb. Sheni Nampon, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi‎, Sen. Osita Izunaso, Mr Linus Okorie, Mrs Sally William Chinebu, Dr. Princess Rabi Ibrahim, Amb. Utchay Odims, Engr. Markus Gundiri, Mrs Binta Pearl Ojoma, Rex Idaminabo, Ukeje Okechukwu ( Mr. Raw), Oku Udoka Chigozie (Selebobo), Fred Onwe, Doofan Abulamali, Hon. Jonathan Daniel, Hillary Emoh, twins Chidinma & Chidiebere Aneke, Alex Nwankwo (alexreports) and others were honoured for outstanding their performances in their individual fields of endearour. ‎

Mrs Onyinye Obiora-Okoye who carted away with a brand new car ‎and cash prize believes that women need to be more productively involved in contributing to sustainable development. With loads of academic qualification ranging from Bachelor of Arts degree in History, Advanced Diploma in Personnel Management, Master’s degree in History and currently a PhD student in Benue state University, the pretty lady is indeed a young intellectual giant whose height is yet to be determined.

The lucky winner is not greenhorned in the industry of beauty pageant as she formerly emerged Miss LAWSAN 2004, Benue State University,‎ 1st Runner- up – Miss Benue 2006, ‎Queen Nassarawa 2008, ‎1st Runner up Queen Nigeria 2008 and1st Runner up Nwa Ada Igbo 2012‎.

The soft spoken ex- beauty queen was also crowned the‎ highly prestigious Oriflame Face of Nigeria in 2015 before finally emerging the star winner of‎ Mrs Accolade Nigeria 2016. The mother of three has also won several awards including‎ Iconic Queen Mother 2014, ‎Woman on Fire 2015‎ etc. Mrs Okoye used her education, titles, businesses and privileges to Inspire and support people all over the world and in her community with her life long passion to ‘REACH’ out to the less privileged…. in her defination, R.E.A.C.H simply means Remember that Every Action Can Help.

The CEO and Project director Mrs Ginika Tor congratulated the winners for their feat and promised to support them in whatever capacity to ensure they reign supreme. The award winning media practitioner also commended the partners and invited guests whose presence added colour to the event.

