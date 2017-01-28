28-Year Old Mrs Onyinye Obiora-Okoye Wins ‘Mrs Accolade’ Nigeria

The maiden edition of Mrs Accolade Nigeria event and awards was grandly staged in style at the prestigious Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja recently with high profile celebrities in attendance. The fully packed Ladi Kwali hall witnessed the crowning of the first “Mrs Accolade” winner, Mrs Onyinye Obiora-Okoye who was born on October 1st, 1988 in Maiduguri, Borno state Nigeria.

Married to Pastor David Obiora Okoye and blessed with three lovely children, the young entrepreneur and astute business woman was indeed the cynosure of all eyes as she dazzled on stage impressively to the excitement of both the judges and the overwhelming audience. The event which had Mrs Ifeoma Monye, Mrs kema Chikwe and a host of notable personalities as judges rated her performance as eye -catching and commendably arresting.

The Accolade Excellence Award had several selected dignitaries and‎ distinguished awardees including Dr. Mike Omotosho; Dr. Raymond Dokpesi; Sen. Osita Izunaso; Mr Linus Okorie; Mrs Sally William Chinebu; Chidinma & Chidiebere Aneke (the Aneke sisters of Nollywood); and a host of others were honoured for outstanding performances in their individual fields.

As a doctoral student at the Benue State University,the lucky winner who carted away a brand new car and cash prize believes that women need to be more productively involved in sustainable development. With loads of academic qualification ranging from Bachelor of Arts degree in History, Advanced Diploma in Personnel Management, Masters degree in History and currently a PhD student, the pretty lady is indeed a young intellectual giant whose height is yet to be determined.

Mrs Onyinye Obiora-Okoye is not a green horn in the area of beauty pageantry as she had been involved in several beauty contest and emerged either as winner of 1st Runner- up, they include: winner, Miss LAWSAN 2004, Benue State University; Miss Benue 2006, Queen Nassarawa 2008, 1st Runner up Queen Nigeria 2008 and 1st Runner up Nwa Ada Igbo 2012. The soft spoken ex- beauty queen uses her education, titles, businesses and privileges to Inspire and support people all over the world and in her community.

The CEO and project director Mrs Ginika Tor congratulated the winners for their feat and promised to support them in whatever capacity she can throughout their reign.

