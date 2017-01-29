29 journalists get N14.5m insurance, pension covers from FBNInsurance

By Favour Nnabugwu

ABUJA—FBNInsurance Limited has provided N14.5 million group life cover for 29 Insurance journalists under the auspices of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents, NAIPCO, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability drive.

Speaking during the formal presentation of the policy certificate to the leadership of NAIPCO in Lagos, yesterday, Managing Director of FBNInsurance Limited, Val Ojumah, said NAIPCO was a major stakeholder in the company and insurance industry.

He stated that the company placed a high premium on its stakeholders, adding: “For us, our stakeholders, both internal and external, are major drivers of the success of our business. NAIPCO is a major stakeholder for us. Providing the association with a Group Family Shield cover is our way of showing them how much we value and appreciate what they do.

Accepting the policy certificate on behalf of the members of the association, Omobola Tolu-Kusimo, President, NAIPCO, praised the management of FBNInsurance for its benevolence and an another addition to its many feats as this has never been witnessed in the history of the association.

