29 States generated N318bn as IGR in H1-NBS

By Prince Okafor

THE National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said that 29 states of the federation generated N318 billion as Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) in the first half of 2016 (from January to June).

According to the report, Lagos State recorded the highest IGR figure of about N150.6 billion in the period under review, Ogun State was next with N28.15 billion, Delta State with 22.45 billion, while Nasarrawa State generated the lowest revenue in the same period under review at N1.05billion

Revenue figure was generated across the following headings: Pay As You Earn (PAYE), direct assessment, road taxes, other taxes and revenue from ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs.

Meanwhile, the statistical agency also said that seven states are yet to report their H1 2016 IGR figures. The States are Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Oyo, Rivers and Sokoto. The report also said that MDAs generated N2.89 billion revenue for the State in H1’16, which is the highest among other revenue sources, the state IGR stood at N8.89 billion in 2016 and decreased from N11.13 billion in 2011 to N7.63 billion in 2015.

Niger State increased its IGR from N3.79 billion in 2011 to N5.98 billion in 2015 and N5.76 billion in 2016 while Plateau State increased its revenues from N4.52 billion in 2011 to N9.09 billion in 2016. Also, Kogi State IGR increased fromN2.84 billion in 2011 to N7.78 billion in 2016 while Kwara State increased its share from N8.82 billion in 2011 to N13.84billion in 2013 and N16.46 billion in 2016.

Adamawa State IGR increased from N41.12 billion in 2011 to N7.59 billion in the period under review while that of Borno State increased from N2.28 billion in 2011 to N3.53 billion in 2015 but dropped to N2.52 billion in 2016. Kano State IGR increased from N6.62 billion in 2011 to N17.14 billion in 2013, rising to N34.46 billion in the period under review while Anambra State increased its revenues from N6.14 billion in 2011 to N14.79 billion in 2016.

For Gombe State, PAYE generated N1.56 billion revenue in H1’16, which is the highest among other sources, while for Imo State, PAYE generated N2.19 billion revenue for the State in the same period.

The post 29 States generated N318bn as IGR in H1-NBS appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

