29-year-old man blames the devil after defiling 14-yr-old orange hawker

A 29-year-old driver, Isiaka Mustapha, is undergoing interrogation at the Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the Oyo State Police Command for alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl, Halimat (not real name).

Halimat, who used to hawk oranges for her mother, was said to be regular in the neighbourhood where the suspect lived at Aremo area of Ibadan, the state capital, as many of the residents used to patronise her, including the suspect.



Mustapha reportedly committed the offence on January 6, while pretending that he wanted to buy oranges from the teenager.

According to information gathered by Crime Reports, the girl was hawking as usual, when the suspect beckoned at her, expressing the desire to buy some oranges.

Since she was already familiar with Mustapha and his wife, who were her regular customers, Halimat did not hesitate to take her tray into his room as she was used to. More so, the suspect lived with his wife, so the girl had no thought that he could hurt her.

But, it was learnt that the suspect sent his wife to go and fetch water at a distance before allegedly carrying out the act.

As the girl waited for Mustapha to pay for the oranges he bought, he reportedly pounced on and forced himself into her.

He was said to have broken her hymen, as she was still a virgin, resulting in bleeding.

The victim, while narrating her experience, said that she struggled with the suspect and screamed for help but nobody came to her rescue.

She said she had to tell her mother when she got back home following profuse bleeding. She was still visibly in pain as she could hardly walk well when she came to the station to give her statement, Crime Reports learnt.

In an interview, the suspect admitted committing the offence but said it was an evil spirit that manipulated him.

According to Mustapha,

“it is true I raped Halimat. She used to hawk oranges in my neighbourhood, and my wife and I used to patronise her. We also used to collect orange peels from her to use as mosquito repellant. That day, she came as usual to sell oranges but, I was repairing a faulty electric cable. My wife had gone to look for water that I would use to bath.

Halimat asked for water and I gave her. She expressed tiredness, saying that she would rest a little bit but I told her I was going back to motor park to work.

At a point, I didn’t know the spirit that entered into me and made me to rape her in my room. When I forced my manhood into her, she screamed in pain and I withdrew immediately. I regretted my action when I saw her bleeding and started asking for forgiveness from God.

I also pleaded with her to forgive me. I paid her the money for the oranges I bought and asked to go home. Two days after, two men came to my house and I was arrested.”

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, a Superintendent of Police, said that he would be arraigned after the conclusion of investigations.

