2Face suspends Victoria Island Club Rumours opening

By OBA SOYEBO

The much-talked about grand opening of Club Rumours, Victoria Island by legendary music icon, Tuface Idibia, billed for December, last year, had been suspended indefinitely.

Recall that at the beginning of December, 2016, the social media was agog with the news that music great, Tuface was set to open the Victoria Island-based branch of his popular nightclub, Club Rumours.

It was gathered that the plans which had encountered several hurdles, have been fruitless and the social media page for the club with screaming hype has since been deleted. The watering hole in the pipeline, which was reportedly touted to be managed by Lascatter Entertainment CEO, who is also Talk-Lifestyle salon boss, Temidayo Kafaru, is presently not functional. The initial December 15, 2016 opening date plans for the Tetrazzini building location of the Victoria Island Club Rumours branch, inadvertently met brick walls, as no words and definite statements were heard by both the Chief Operating Officer-designate and Tuface Idibia.

