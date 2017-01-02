2Tight Drops Video Of New Single ‘Omo Toh Fine’

The airwaves is about to get the feel of one of the dopest young talent in the music industry under Dignity Entertainment whose song ‘Omo Toh Fine’ is killing the airwaves with reviews.

A frontline artiste of his Music lable, Ahmed Umar aKa 2TIGHT is making an emphatic entrance to the scene with his highly anticipated Debut single ‘Omo Toh Fine’ with a very catchy video.

The song produced by renowned hit-maker Zippy and the video was directed by Victor Arik and was shot somewhere in Lagos and Abuja. ‘Omo Toh Fine’ is a trunk shaking , energetic track with a great vibe, a superb banging instrumental laced with phenomenal delivery.

The promising young star with a witty personal and catchy hook certified to be a street anthem and shows clearly!

This amazing Talent is here to Stay and create major waves.According to the young talented act, he described himself as the next big thing and that he has got a lot in the kitchen for his fans .

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

