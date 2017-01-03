3 females involved in failed suicide mission in Adamawa



Two teenage girls and a woman were involved in the failed suicide bomb attack on Gulak market in Madagali Local Government area of Adamawa on Wednesday.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Ahmadu Waziri, who hailed from the area, made this known to newsmen in Yola.

He spoke after the State Executive Council meeting at Government House.

Waziri said two girls aged about 12 each, and the woman, were intercepted by hunters and vigilance group at the Bakin Dutse axis on their way to Gulak.

He said the girls died when the bombs strapped on their bodies went off while trying to escape.

“The woman ran into a nearby compound, removed the bomb belt and dropped it on the ground.

“She ran out of the house, shouting that she is from Chibok. The hunters told her to stop but she refused and she was shot”, Waziri said.

Waziri said the public enlightenment by the State Government on the need for the public to be vigilant had been effective.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

