3 Things Smart Contracts Need Before They Can Finally Take Off

Governance, transparency and audibility could emerge as the three big hurdles for smart contracts this year, according to the founders of Tezos.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest