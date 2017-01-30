30-Man Robbery Gang Flee after Sighting Bishop Oyedepo’s Picture – Church Member Testifies
An 87-year-old woman who attends Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) testified that a 30-man robbery gang fled her house as soon as they saw the picture of the President of the mission, Bishop David Oyedepo. The twitter account of the church @WinnersChapelNL shared this story on the social media platform today. The church also […]
