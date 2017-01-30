Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

30-Man Robbery Gang Flee after Sighting Bishop Oyedepo’s Picture – Church Member Testifies

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An 87-year-old woman who attends Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) testified that a 30-man robbery gang fled her house as soon as they saw the picture of the President of the mission, Bishop David Oyedepo. The twitter account of the church @WinnersChapelNL shared this story on the social media platform today.   The church also […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.