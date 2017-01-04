300 Sir Richard Stapley Educational Trust Scholarships for Second Degree in Medicine Fields & Postgraduate Studies in all Fields 2017/2018
Description: Sir Richard Stapley Educational Trust Scholarship for second degree students of medicine, dentistry or veterinary science, and postgraduate students in all fields of study 2017/2018. Open to students from all countries, applicants must be resident in the UK at the time of applying, as well as during their course of study. The Trust funds students …
The post 300 Sir Richard Stapley Educational Trust Scholarships for Second Degree in Medicine Fields & Postgraduate Studies in all Fields 2017/2018 appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG