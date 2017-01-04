Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

300 Sir Richard Stapley Educational Trust Scholarships for Second Degree in Medicine Fields & Postgraduate Studies in all Fields 2017/2018

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Description:  Sir Richard Stapley Educational Trust Scholarship for second degree students of medicine, dentistry or veterinary science, and postgraduate students in all fields of study 2017/2018. Open to students from all countries, applicants must be resident in the UK at the time of applying, as well as during their course of study. The Trust funds students …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 300 Sir Richard Stapley Educational Trust Scholarships for Second Degree in Medicine Fields & Postgraduate Studies in all Fields 2017/2018 appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.