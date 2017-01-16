3,000 Indigent People To Benefit From FG’s Initiative In Oyo

The management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of health has begun free screening and treatment and surgeries for about 3,000 indigent people across the Oyo State.

This has been described as a big reprieve for thousands of indigent people living in rural areas and cities especially for those living non communicable diseases like uterine fibroid and diabetes and others.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan on Monday, Chief Medical Director of the teaching hospital, Prof. Temitope Alonge said the exercise tagged “Rapid Results Initiative” is a collaborative effort between the University College Hospital, Ibadan, and the Federal Ministry of health, Abuja.

He said no fewer than 3,000 indigent people would benefit from the exercise tagged Rapid Results Initiative which he said, would be a routine one.

Clarifying erroneous impression of many people that communicable diseases kill more people than non-communicable diseases, he said, over the years, attention had been given to communicable diseases which prompted medical practitioners to produce vaccines that would check its spread, little attention was paid to non-communicable diseases which he said now kills more people than communicable diseases.

While giving the statistics, he said out of 74,150 indigent people that would benefit from the programme in 55 teaching and Federal Medical Centres across the country , UCH was given the permission to treat 545 patients adding that there was likelihood that the hospital would exceed the number.

He said when the exercise takes off today from Moniya in Akinyele Local Government area of the state, the hospital would take care of 2,000 to 3,000 patients at the end of the programme.

He said the exercise would be taken to the 11 local government areas in Ibadan and then other councils in the state.

Alonge highlighted some of the diseases that the hospital would conduct test on and treat.

These include hypertension, diabetes, hernia in both adults and children, cataract, cleft lip and cleft palate and many others.

When asked why the exercise was restricted to non communicable diseases, he explained that it had been observed that non communicable diseases kill more people because of little attention given to it.

In addition, he said there are vaccines for communicable diseases like Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, AIDS which could make the patients suffering from it to live long but it is not the same thing with diabetes, stroke, hypertension and other non communicable diseases which have no vaccines and can kill people slowly.

On the period that the exercise would last, he said, the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole would entrench it as a principle and would eventually become a routine to be carried out from time to time.

He said UCH was permitted to treat 100 hernia cases each in adults and children, 50 cases of cleft lips and cleft palate and 200 cases of cataract, 20 cases of uterine fibroid, 50 cases of Vesico Vaginal Fistula and 20 cases of cataract.

