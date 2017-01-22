32 year old Nigerian man weds his Oyinbo cougar in Lagos (photos)

According to reports, this wedding went down yesterday at the Ikoyi registry, Lagos.

The young man is said to be 32 years old, from Ondo state and already a father of two with his first other wife.

He is trending right now because after he and his cougar were pronounced husband and wife, he shouted:

Help Me Thank God…I Don Marry Oyinbo!!!

As if that wasn’t shocking enough, a guest at the wedding, Chris Ayo Joseph of Redsheet magazine, also said the man’s kids attended the wedding and during the event, when they called him “Daddy..Daddy”, the man replied in Yoruba disgruntledly ” E ma pe mi ni daddy mo, se e ti gbo”. (Don’t call me daddy, hope you’ve heard).

Read Chris’ rundown of what happened at the wedding: