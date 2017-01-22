32 year old Nigerian man weds his Oyinbo cougar in Lagos (photos)
The young man is said to be 32 years old, from Ondo state and already a father of two with his first other wife.
He is trending right now because after he and his cougar were pronounced husband and wife, he shouted:
Help Me Thank God…I Don Marry Oyinbo!!!
As if that wasn’t shocking enough, a guest at the wedding, Chris Ayo Joseph of Redsheet magazine, also said the man’s kids attended the wedding and during the event, when they called him “Daddy..Daddy”, the man replied in Yoruba disgruntledly ” E ma pe mi ni daddy mo, se e ti gbo”. (Don’t call me daddy, hope you’ve heard).
Read Chris’ rundown of what happened at the wedding:
Help Me Thank God…I Don Marry Oyinbo!!!
__________________________________________________________
Ba mi dupe luwo oluwa ooo.. Mo ti fe oyinbo, jesu seun” (Help me thank God, I’ve married a white). Those were the words of this young man while receiving a phone call, just after tying the knot with this white woman at the Ikoyi registry earlier today.
__________________________________
Apparently, I was meant to understand that such thing happens almost everyday at the
registry. Young Nigerian men come in with different foreign “oldie mama youngie’s”, all for the Paper’s and the Chedda. It’s more a like trend!
__________________________________
Obviously, the desire to get a “by-fire-by-force green card” has really blinded alot of Nigerian men or how else does one explain why a 32 year old man would bring home a foreign grandmother for marriage without the elderly in his family berating him.
Honestly, I thought the Yoruba has got culture. What has happened? Because the man in question is a Yoruba man, from Ondo State precisely. 😩
__________________________________
As a matter of fact, i was also rightly informed that the young man is married with two kids. Guess, his wife travelled or something, but his kids were present at the court wedding. And from where I sat, I overheard the kids calling him “Daddy..Daddy”, and the man replied in Yoruba disgruntledly ” E ma pe mi ni daddy mo, se e ti gbo”. (Don’t call me daddy, hope you’ve heard). At that point, i knew something funny was going on.
__________________________________
But then, on a more serious note. Have things become that bad that Nigerian men have to be deceitful?😕 Truly, wisdom is profitable to direct!!! __________________________________________
#Myopinion #notnormal #naija #NigerianMen #nigeria #lagos #yoruba #ikoyi #marriage #love
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG