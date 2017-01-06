33 prisoners killed in Brazil jail riot

At least 33 prisoners have been killed in a prison in northern Brazil, just days after 56 died during a jail riot in a neighbouring state. The local secretary of Justice Uziel Castro told the BBC he blamed the deaths in the prison in the state of Roraima on a drug gang. He said some […]

