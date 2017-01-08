Pages Navigation Menu

YESGrant: Heritage Bank empowers 35 entrepreneurs with N50m

WorldStage

YESGrant: Heritage Bank empowers 35 entrepreneurs with N50m
As part of its culture of providing timely and affordable credit to assist youth in implementing their business ideas, Heritage Bank Plc under the Young Entrepreneurs & Students Grant Scheme (YESGrant) has provided N50million in Grants to 35 entrepreneurs.
