35 dead, several injured in attack on Istanbul night club

35 persons have been reportedly dead while several others have been injured in a New Year’s Eve attack on one of Istanbul’s biggest and most well known night clubs, local media reported early Sunday.

State-run news agency Anadolu said an armed man had forced his way into the Club Reina on the banks of the Bosporus and opened fire.

The exact circumstances remained unclear, and it was also unclear if the attacker remained at large.

Television footage from CNN Turk showed ambulances and police cars racing to the scene in central Istanbul.

The police presence had been strengthened in the city for New Year’s Eve, with security services controlling entry to the Istiklal Caddesi avenue, a popular nightlife strip, and conducting bag searches.

