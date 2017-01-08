360Downloads: Bankyondbeatz – Fuego Senoras (EP)

Fuego Senoras – meaning Fire Ladies in Spanish possesses a cosmopolitan vibe as it showcases rising Nigerian stars based in different parts of the world – Lady Donli and Deena O from the UK alongside Eli from Canada with Nigerian based DJ Yin and femcee, AT.

The EP which was created in 2016 also features established African based female talents in Soke hitmaker – Niniola and beauty queen turned rapper Munachi Abi alias Muna.

The 10 track project subtly addresses the much talked about social issue of Gender Equality that is said to be present in the entertainment industry as there are whispers of inadequate opportunities for female music talents. Bankyonthebeatz, through this EP, iconically tackles this phenomenon head on, by collaborating with only female artistes.

