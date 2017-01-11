360Downloads: Broken Record Presents: the Breakdown EP

With positive reviews on the release of the fine tune, Envy, hip-hop crew, Broken Record, which consists of recording artists, Deo, Fredd, Mc Lois, and Aiken, debuts it’s first collective project, The BreakDown EP.

The EP features acts on the label roster who contribute distinctly to the project, with notable collaborative efforts featuring Ijaya, Mc Adoga, & CastorBridge.

On the BreakDown EP, the song, Light, calls the listener to yearn for purity in words & in thoughts, while Beauty In Graffiti, pilots the story of why we need to see the big picture forming in our individual lives. Other songs on the EP, use a blend of wit, creativity, & lyricism to put the project into every listener’s perspective.

The Broken Recordz imprint is an indie label promoting godly values, good music, and disrupting industry standards. Download, Enjoy, & Share.

