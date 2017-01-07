360Downloads: Delight – Holy Affection

Delight Munachy popularly known as DELIGHT is an extraordinarily gifted singer with an unusual skill in playing musical instruments particularly the guitar, piano and saxophone.

She began singing professionally after recording her first single in September 2014,which brought her to limelight in the Federal University of technology Owerri, F.U.T.O, after which she officially began her musical career releasing new singles, hosting concerts and co-anchoring gospel shows.

She hosted HEAVEN’s DELIGHT MUSIC CONCERT which had gospel icon BUCHI in attendance and she has shared the same stage with Music acts like ADA and TB1. She also ministered alongside ELI-J in Douala, Cameroon.

She is so inspiring every time she touches the MIC and she leaves the audience wondering if she has a twin that goes up stage in her stead.

Holy Affection is her DEBUT album comprising and it’s currently receiving massive airplay nationally.

