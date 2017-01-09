360Downloads: Marquiz – Top 5 [Mixtape]
Top 5 is a teaser mix tape from budding Rapper Marquiz. The tape was released as a Christmas freebie for art lovers. The compilation has samples from renowned Nigerian Artists M.I, Yemi Alade and Darey Art Alade.
TOP 5 was recorded in 6 hours, and it depicts love, hurt,trauma and soul. The tape entails struggle, the constant need to be heard and misconception. The rapper even has a line in a song that says”…went to ozone with my auntie, instead of marquiz, they called me ycee”. A lot of emotion was put into the tape really. From relationship downsides to misplaced priorities. The tape comprises of 6 songs. 5 of which were produced by producer X and 1 produced by jxmmywhxxlxr.
All songs were written by Marquiz. Expect track 00 featuring Toyenero. Additional vocals done by producer X”.
