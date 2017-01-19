360Fresh: J-Arrow – YMH

J-Arrow is one of the youngest RnB artists in the South Africa who has not only appealed to the local scene but likewise worldwide as well, this Durban-born artist promises to soon be one of if not the next RnB superstar in the country.

He started singing when he was 9 years old and started winning local talent competitions in his hometown, furthermore entering national competitions such as Hectic Nine 9 rawkus to one of the biggest being the Blackberry talent search which was in search of SA boldest talents, he was the only RNB artist that won in his category and in return got mentored by one of SA biggest artists AKA. J-Arrow not only sings but is also a producer, writer, creative director, performer, actor and more, and after such continued to pursue greater heights with his music. Over the years he has been played on NATIONWIDE radio stations, also in Africa (mostly received play in Nigeria, Zambia, Namibia, Angola) and played on 50 countries worldwide including USA, United Kingdom-London, Spain and many more) No other RnB artist at his league has ever done so without a major and in 2017 promises to be a bigger for not only the artist but in the RnB genre overall. He is arguably the youngest leader in RnB music that will be around for many years to come. He has worked/collaborated/performed with artists such AKA, Khuli Chana, Nasty C, Breeze, Paul Da Prince, Fonzo, X Da Green Panther, DJ Phatpro and many more.

His new single titled YMH is a clever acronym for You, Me & Hennessy provides a very international RNB sound appealing to the ladies, the classy and more endowed younger demographic, to the old who can relate to the matured tempo and those who simply want to create a simple ambience to their experience. J-Arrow has been compared to the likes of Chris Brown, Usher and even to the greats such Marvin Gaye and legend Michael Jackson and when you listen to YMH you can tell it is going to be a classic song that will stand the test of time like these great artists have here and abroad. Support local talent.



