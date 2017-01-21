360Fresh: Jinmi Abduls – Bumper (prod. Remy Baggins)

Jinmi Abduls no doubt had an amazing 2016 with songs like Pose remix ft. Boj DRB, Tinuke Eko, Long Distance and Golden. He starts off the year with “Bumper“. A banger that definitely assures us he will secure his spot as one of 2017’s breakthrough Artists

A banger that definitely assures us he will secure his spot as one of 2017’s breakthrough Artists. This Jam is just too wavy and I bet you won’t stop at 1 listen. It stays on repeat. Amazing instrumentals by his Indie labels in-house producer Remy Baggins! Download and Enjoy!

Listen and Enjoy Bumper by Jinmi Abduls aka Jinmi of Lagos below

DOWNLOAD via iTunes

