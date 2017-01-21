Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Jinmi Abduls – Bumper (prod. Remy Baggins)

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Jinmi Abduls no doubt had an amazing 2016 with songs like Pose remix ft. Boj DRB, Tinuke Eko,  Long Distance and Golden. He starts off the year with “Bumper“.  A banger that definitely assures us he will secure his spot as one of 2017’s breakthrough Artists

A banger that definitely assures us he will secure his spot as one of 2017's breakthrough Artists. This Jam is just too wavy and I bet you won't stop at 1 listen. It stays on repeat. Amazing instrumentals by his Indie labels in-house producer Remy Baggins! Download and Enjoy!

Listen and Enjoy Bumper by Jinmi Abduls aka Jinmi of Lagos below

DOWNLOAD via iTunes

