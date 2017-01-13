360Gospel: SAGE & Twcrew – Halleluyah (Worship Devotional EP8)

Next-Rated Gospel Award winning group, SAGE & Twcrew Kick-starts the year with the release of the final installment of their Worship Devotional – Series 1. The new song titled “Halleluyah“, serves as the 8th/Final Episode release from the project.

Talking about the project, SAGE shares ~ “Every word from the lord is seasoned for a particular time. Every song on this project is positioned to encourage and brighten the countenance of the saint, also to preach the Gospel of Christ to the lost.

We all go through life daily with battles to fight, challenges to overcome and problems to solve, some of which comes in different forms and sizes. The basis of all life issues is living without JESUS Christ or far away from HIM.

Our Hope is that by the mere resonance of “Halleluyah” in your spirit and with the lifting of your voice with this song, Christ will arise and shine, and all enemies will be scattered. Selah“

This is purely HIS (JESUS CHRIST) Voice resonating through Sage and Twcrew in this lovely piece “Halleluyah“



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Halleluyah_SAGE-Twcrew_Worship-Devotional-Ep8.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

