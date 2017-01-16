360Hawt: Awilo Longomba ft. Yemi Alade – Rihanna

​Music legend Awilo Longomba premieres his anticipated single titled “Rihanna”; featuring Africa’s championing diva Yemi Alade.

“Rihanna” is a massive soukous banger with a solid ear-worm hook. The Congolese icon blatantly flirt with Mama Africa comparing her to Barbadian singer Rihanna, over a VTek crafted Coupé-Décalé influenced instrumentation tailored to have everyone on the dance-floor within seconds.

Awilo’s collaboration with Yemi Alade comes after P-Square aided “Enemy Solo”, which was also produced by VTek. Awilo Longomba will be having a busy year, releasing music videos and new singles. Nonetheless;

stream, Download, buy, share, enjoy and dance to “Rihanna”!

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Awilo-Longomba-Rihanna-feat.-Yemi-Alade.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Hawt: Awilo Longomba ft. Yemi Alade – Rihanna appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

