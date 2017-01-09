360Hawt: Wizkid – Daddy Yo Ft. Efya

International Flex!

Since the beginning of ’16, Wizkid has been super consistent with the moves; featuring on the biggest song in the universe – One Dance, and also getting Trey Songz, Chris Brown, and a wave god “French Montana” on Shaba. His new joint Daddy Yo featuring Efya, is straight fire!

Daddy Yo emphasises more on the dancehall genre Wizkid seems to be rooted in.

“Wizzy boy make e dance; daddy-yo make e dance; starboy make e dance; daddy-yo make e dance” Efya sings as Wizkid follows up with killer verse.

It’s definitely a truism that this song is going to find it’s way into 2017, or should I say summer ’17…

Check on it below and share your thoughts.

BUY [via iTunes]

