360nobs’ Oye Akideinde Makes Avance Media’s 2016 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians

Reputed rating establishment and Africa’s leading Media and PR firm, Avance Media has announced its inaugural list of 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians.

The list which reflects the achievements of young Nigerians throughout the year 2016 was streamlined in 10 distinct categories which represents key sectors across Nigeria’s economy.

The list which has a gender equity of 34 women and 66 men is an initiative meant to serve as a source of inspiration to young people around the world.

According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, the initiative which was previously only launched for Ghana is embarking on a continental agenda of leading in sprouting the works and achievements of young people whose immerse contributions are sidelined and Nigeria happens to be part of the first set of countries involved in the ranking.

In rating who becomes the 2016 Most Influential Young Nigerian, the general public is being invited to vote for their most impactful youth on ng.vancemedia.org.

After public votes ends on 20th January, 2017, winners will be announced according to their respective categories before the young person voted as the Most Influential Young Nigerian for 2016 will be announced.

Below is the full list of the 2016 100 Most Influential Young Nigerian in their respective categories.

Business

Abayomi Awobokun Akideinde Oyebowale Bankole Cardoso Ebi Atawodi Ladi Delano Ola Orekunrin Olalekan Olude Richard Nyong Sim Shagaya Suleiman Sani Bello

Entertainment

Alex Ekubo Basket Mouth D’Banj Davido Don Jazzy Funke Akindele Mercy Johnson Omotola Jalade Wizkid Yemi Alade

Law & Governance

Bashir Ahmad Deji Adeyanju Hon Ayodele Obe Engr Obinna Kingsley Onwubuariri Kasim M. Kasim Innocent Onah Mark Okoye II Nasir Sa’idu Adhama Omojuwa Japheth Tolu Ogunlesi

Leadership & Civil Society

Aisha Augie-Kuta Akin Oyebode Asuquo Ekpenyong Chidiogo Akunyili Hadiza Bala Usman Kamil Olufowobi Kayode Oladapo Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq Nkechikwu Azinge Tonye Rex Idaminabo

Media

Adekunle Ayeni DO2dTUN Ehiz Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi IK Osakioduwa Linda Ikeji Stephenie Enaife-cooker Toke Makinwa Toolz Uche Pedro

Personal Development & Academia

Ahmed Adamu Chioma Agwuegbo Damilola Oluwatoyinbo Folawe Omikunle Gossy Ukanwoke Jimi Tewe John Obidi Mofolusade Sonaike Otto Orondaam Toyosi Akerele

Science & Technology

Abiola Olaniran Bosun Tijani Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Jason Njoku Kola Aina Mark Essien Oluseun Onigbinde Prince Nnamdi Ekeh Seyi Taylor Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade

Social Entreprise & Philanthropy

Chude Jideonwo Dayo Israel Empress Njamah Grace Ihejiamaizu Isaac Balami Muna Onuzo Seun Osewa Shade Ladipo Shola Molemodile Yasmin Belo-Osagie

Sports

Ahmed Musa Alex Iwobi Asisat Oshoala Blessing Okagbare John Obi Mikel Kelechi Promise Iheanacho Peter Odemwingie Samson Adamu Seye Ogunlewe Victor Moses

Avance Media is also successfully replicating the same ranking in Kenya, South Africa, Cameroon and Ghana as they partner with various local and international organisations to honor young people across the continent.

The 2016 ranking is in partnership with Reputation Poll, Barcity Media, Evergreen Initiatives Jagari Designs, CELMBD Africa, My Naija Naira, Just Elect, EOD Partners, Africa Youth Awards, Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH, iCare Hub Africa, Global Skills Exchange, Core Foundation and Project Know Thyself International.

The post 360nobs’ Oye Akideinde Makes Avance Media’s 2016 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

