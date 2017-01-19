#360TvSeries: ‘This Is Us’ Renewed For Seasons 2 And 3

NBC has renewed This Is Us for a second and third season, NBC announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Each season will consist of 18 episodes.

This Is Us is TV’s No. 2-rated drama overall, trailing only Fox’s Empire.

“We all got our wish that this is a hit show,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “This Is Us is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we’re grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman. In a world where there are literally hundreds of television dramas, we’re proud to have one of the very best that is also one of the highest-rated.”

Starring Milo Ventimigila, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, it has averaged 14.6 million total viewers and a 4.6 among adults 18-49. The series has become the fall’s breakout freshman drama.

Fogelman, joined Wednesday by the cast of This Is Us on the TCA stage, noted that he has a long-term plan in mind for the series. “I know where the show goes — I have a number of seasons in my brain and we’ll see as we get there,” he said. “In success, people will want more and in failure, they’ll want less. I know where the series goes for multiple seasons, but in terms of overriding numbers, I don’t know.”

The episode in which Randall (Brown) hallucinated and saw visions of his late father Jack (Ventimiglia) also laid the groundwork for the series to feature its adult characters interacting with those who may have passed on in a different timeline.

“With the nature of timeline, we’ll never run out of stories,” said Fogelman, referring to Tuesday’s flashback episode and viewers’ interest in other characters such as Dr. K (Gerald McRaney), who delivered two of the show’s so-called Big Three. “Our audience will go back if [they are interested in meeting] Dr. K as a 30-year-old man. It creates opportunity with the show.”

