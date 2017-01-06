Pages Navigation Menu

38 Street Traders to Face Prosecution – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) has concluded arrangements to charge 38 arrested street traders and 33 miscreants to the Lagos State Environmental courts for immediate prosecution. The operatives of the Agency have carried out an enforcement exercise to dislodge traders from hawking, selling and displaying wares on road setbacks/walkways […]

