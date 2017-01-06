38 Street Traders to Face Prosecution – Lagos Govt
The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) has concluded arrangements to charge 38 arrested street traders and 33 miscreants to the Lagos State Environmental courts for immediate prosecution. The operatives of the Agency have carried out an enforcement exercise to dislodge traders from hawking, selling and displaying wares on road setbacks/walkways […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG