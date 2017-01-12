39 APC senators signed letter removing Ndume as Senate Leader (FULL LIST)

The Borno lawmaker has since accepted his exit and thanked his colleagues for giving him the opportunity to lead them.

The post 39 APC senators signed letter removing Ndume as Senate Leader (FULL LIST) appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

