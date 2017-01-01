39 Dead, Several Wounded In Istanbul New Year Attack

A gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus opened fire, killing 39 people and injuring several at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey on New Years day.

This carnage occured in the early hours of morning, as revellers were celebrating the New Year. According to a news agency, there were two gunmen dressed in Santa Claus outfits, however, this is yet to be confirmed, as the Turkish Minister for Interior, Suleyman Soylu said in recent statements, it appeared there was only one gunman.

According to Turkish officials, the gun man also shot dead a policeman and a civilian at the entrance to the Reina club, said to be one of the city’s most exclusive nightspots at the shores of the Bosphorus, before going on a shooting spree inside.

Soylu in a report, said that the attacker escaped and was now the target of a significant manhunt, showing hope the suspect ‘would be captured soon’. The Minister also said on TV that out of the 20 victims who have been identified as at the time, 15 are foreigners and five are Turks. Another 69 people are being treated in hospital.

Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin said in a report,“The attacker — in the most brutal and merciless way — targeted innocent people who had only come here to celebrate the New Year and have fun.”

Further reports by NTV television equally state that several of the revellers jumped into the water in panic when the nightclub came under attack, and efforts were being made to rescue them. The Governor said the attack began at 1:15 am Sunday, just after several had seen 2017, and called it a terror attack.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

