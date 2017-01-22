39 killed in southeast India as train derails – Anadolu Agency
|
Anadolu Agency
|
39 killed in southeast India as train derails
Anadolu Agency
At least 39 people were killed and around 100 injured after a train derailed late Saturday in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a railway official said Sunday. Seven coaches and an engine of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneshwar Hirakhand express train derailed …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG