3Invest Introduces Timeshare, Co-working Space in Lagos

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

3INVEST, a real estate firm, has launched its corporate real estate model known as Lagos Co-work.

The concept is that 3Invest would provide and operate flexible office spaces to grow businesses and create a collaborative community where people co-work and invest in timeshare opportunities.

The co-working revolution is transforming real estate. Pioneered by start-ups, entrepreneurs and freelancers, a growing number of companies, large and small, are exploring how to incorporate the concept.

Co-working and flexible space are fast becoming critical components of wider Corporate Real Estate (CRE) and portfolio strategy.

With a growing number of companies looking to tap into the benefits of co-working, it is only a matter of time before the trend became an integral part of the corporate real estate toolkit.

The results of the latest JLL Global Coworking Survey reveal that 61% of co-working space providers are planning to expand their operations and almost 80% expect the number of members to increase in 2016.

The number of members using co-working spaces globally has been steadily increasing yearly and it is predicted to reach one million by 2018. Co-working, a trend which emerged as a start-up phenomenon, has been largely embraced and adopted by more organisations. Companies such as Philips and IBM are utilising co-working space to encourage innovation alongside start-ups.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive, 3Invest, Ruth Obih, stated: “We will provide smart and versatile spaces designed to fit the modern workplace strategy. Each Lagos co-work space will enhance performance and wellness of its user. Our locations will reflect the values of exceptional facilities and operations management, secure and accessible location, cosy and relaxed general area, Lagos co-work values, traditions and quality facilities will allow occupiers attain 100% focus on growing their business.”

Benefits for tenants include efficient spaces with flexible payment structure, conducive and relaxed work environment, storage for resident tenants, business support services, professional management and quality tenants, substantial cost savings, networking opportunities, work productivity, investment opportunities and peace of mind.

Lagos Co-work is ideal for growing businesses and start-ups, out-of-state or international businesses looking to expand into or have a presence in the Lagos or the Nigerian business sector, short project based organisations seeking a temporary workspace.

3INVEST CRE aims to be the leading flexible workspace operator out of Nigeria. Spaces available include private offices, meeting rooms, workstations, training rooms and a relaxed and contemporary lounge area. Amenities include an uninterrupted power supply, high-speed internet, constant air conditioning system, comfortable office furniture, office hardware such as whiteboards, projectors, printers and scanners, coffee shop, café etc. Support services include mail handling, telephone answering/voicemail and business support services such as legal advisory services, company registration, tax advisory, bookkeeping and VAT services.

Lagos Co-work provides the right contemporary, flexible, and affordable commercial space solution for you.

3INVEST is an organisation with a collective goal to develop ideas designed to change the way investors approach real estate in the future. This provides a foundation for our core brand values- “Live well, Work right, Invest wisely.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE.

