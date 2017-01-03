3mn Nigerian workforce lose jobs due to increasing deforestation – expert – BusinessDay
BusinessDay
3mn Nigerian workforce lose jobs due to increasing deforestation – expert
BusinessDay
Giwa Bisi Rodipe, Chairman of BISROD Furniture Company Limited and expert in tree planting and environment regeneration has disclosed that rising felling and burning of economic trees and deforestation ongoing in almost all forest reserves across the …
