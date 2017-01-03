3mn Nigerian workforce lose jobs due to increasing deforestation – expert

Giwa Bisi Rodipe, Chairman of BISROD Furniture Company Limited and expert in tree planting and environment regeneration has disclosed that rising felling and burning of economic trees and deforestation ongoing in almost all forest reserves across the nation accounts for 3 million job losses in the entire value of timber and wood production and processing.

Rodipe, who has been in wood processing and furniture business since 1961 and planting trees since 1984, noted that successive Nigeria’s governments have not been serious on forest reserves management and over-dependence on oil and gas proceeds has been the major setback to neglect of non-oil sector, including wood production and processing.

Speaking on negative impacts created by deforestation and neglect of wood production and processing at the commissioning of Wood Drying Plant and Mechanical Kiln Seasoning constructed by BISROD Furniture Company at Ijari in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state at the weekend, Rodipe affirmed that deforestation had resulted to loss of jobs, wealth and environmental degradation.

“We cannot talk about wood without reference to the role wood has played in the economy, construction and paper industry, community development and a major employer of labour in Nigeria. The British colonialists greatly exploited our forest resources particularly as a major exportable commodity which serves as their main raw-materials for construction and manufacturing industries.

“To this credit, they established various forest reserves in most rain forest states in Nigeria most of these forest reserves are now source of revenue for their states. The role of forest in our nation was neglected since the advent of oil and gas, sadly Nigeria has lost her forests to deforestation. Nigeria is a rain forest country without forests, that is why we place emphasis on forestation through our tree planting campaign and promotion.

“It is sad that all the large, medium plywood industries have closed down, including AT&P, Sapele; Piedmont Plywood, Ologbo, Edo state; Saromwood Plywood, Calabar; Nirowi Plywood, Ondo state; Epe Plywood, Lagos state, among others, resulting in Nigeria losing about two million workforce. The closure of paper industries, the pre-and post-independence furniture industries are not left out, losing another one million”, he lamented.

Responding during the commissioning of the Wood Drying Plant undertaken by Governor Ibikunle Amosun, represented by Bimbo Ashiru, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rosemary Osikoya, Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, said, “For us in Kogi state, there has been a ban on deforestation and 90% of compliance has been achieved in the last eight months, and we’ve embarked on aggressive campaign on afforestation.”

Also, Kola Lawal, Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry, said that efforts are ongoing with the Lafarge Africa and other international partners to regenerate depleted forest reserves and create new ones across the state, adding that a very strict laws are in place to discourage further deforestation and percieved illegal felling and burning of trees for better environment that also contributes to economic base.

The post 3mn Nigerian workforce lose jobs due to increasing deforestation – expert appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

