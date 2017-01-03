3SC beat Lobi Stars 2-0 in NPFL opener

Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan (3SC) on Sunday defeated visiting Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi 2-0 in their first match of the Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) 2016/2017 season. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hosts 3SC secured victory through 21st and 65th minute goals by Wahab Afolabi and Sunday Faleye respectively. NAN reports that Afolabi converted a left wing cross from Waheed Omololu to set the tone for the victory and place his team in the game’s driving seat.

