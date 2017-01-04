Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

4, 000 people benefit from free medical outreach in Plateau

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

No fewer than 4, 000 people have benefited from a three-day free medical outreach organised by Rep. Timothy Golu (PDP Plateau) for people in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau. Dr Sabo Emmanuel, Team leader of the outreach, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Pankshin at the end…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 4, 000 people benefit from free medical outreach in Plateau appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.