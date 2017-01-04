4 Boko Haram, 100 motor bikes arrested

Four Boko Haram members, carrying concealed 100 motorcycles have been arrested by Nigerian troops.

According to army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Sani Usman , the fleeing terrorists were arrested on Wednesday afternoon at Madaki village in Biu Local Government Area, Borno State by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade.

The terrorists were named as Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim.

They were intercepted along with 100 concealed motorcycles at the outskirt of the town. The suspected Boko Haram terrorists are undergoing preliminary investigation, Sani stated.

According to Usman, following the dislodgement and sequent occupation of Boko Haram stronghold at Camp Zairo, Sambisa forest, the terrorists have been escaping the theatre to avoid capture and prosecution

On 11 January, the commander of Operation Lafiya Dole similarly announced the arrest of 963 Boko Haram suspects in five days, between January 4 and 9.

The post 4 Boko Haram, 100 motor bikes arrested appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

