4 dead as herdsmen, farmers clash in Niger – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

4 dead as herdsmen, farmers clash in Niger
Vanguard
Minna—Four people have been confirmed dead and several others injured when farmers and herdsmen clashed in Sabon Daga village in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State. The clash broke out yesterday morning and lasted for hours. Weapons …
