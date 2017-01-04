4 dead in A’Ibom, Cross River boundary crisis
Four persons were feared dead and scores of persons injured in the renewed boundary crisis between Oku Iboku community in Akwa Ibom and Ikot Offiong in Cross River. Mr Bassey Essien Bassey, a former Vice Chairman of Itu Local Government Area, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Itu on Tuesday. Bassey said that several persons sustained injuries while over 20 houses were burnt, including a filling station in the age-long communal conflict.
